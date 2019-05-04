Autherine Lucy Foster receives honorary degree from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama has bestowed an honorary doctorate degree to Autherine Lucy Foster, the first African American to attend the university.

The 89-year-old Foster received the degree during Friday graduation ceremonies at the university. She enrolled at the university in 1956. However, the university expelled her three days later after her presence brought crowds of protesters to campus.

Her brief enrollment came after a lengthy court battle. She had first applied to the university in 1952 after earning a degree in English from Miles College, but her acceptance was rescinded because she was not white.

African American students did not return to the campus until 1963.

Foster earned a master's degree in education from the university in 1991, more than 35 years after attending her first class.