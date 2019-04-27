Augusta University opens long-awaited nurse-run clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A long-awaited dream for Augusta University College of Nursing Dean Lucy Marion has finally become a reality.

The Augusta Chronicle reports on Friday, university President Brooks Keel, Marion and others cut the ribbon on the school's Nurse-Managed Health Center, a dream Marion has had since she became dean in 2004.

The clinic will offer not only primary care but also advanced nursing care, working with partners at the hospital and clinics and specialists there.

The center is now open at 987 St. Sebastian Way, Suite 1500 in Augusta. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except for Thursday, when it is open from noon to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-721-1225.

