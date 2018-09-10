Artist designs 'whale lanterns' as intersection of interests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An art studio off Pine Street in Burlington is filled with whales.

Most of the whales are floating several feet off the floor, suspended by wire or supported by poles. Some are illuminated from within, revealing their skeletons through their thin skin. All are the creations of Kristian Brevik, a 30-year-old artist and science student combining his educational interests in one discipline.

"I was always trying to make the connections and bridge the gaps between them," Brevik said Tuesday morning as he worked at his studio at Pine and Howard streets. "In the past couple of years, I've figured out how to make both worlds merge more."

Brevik's studio — best found by entering the door beneath the Alchemy Jewelry Arts Collective awning on Howard Street, just around the corner from Pine Street — will be part of the 26th-annual South End Art Hop, which starts Friday and ends Sunday. More than 600 artists will show and sell their work at 125 sites throughout the South End Arts District, which becomes one big street-party scene Friday night.

All of those artists have their own stories to tell about how their career paths led them to where they are now. This is the story of one of those artists -- Brevik, a native of the Pacific Northwest who has been surrounded by art and science all his life.

He grew up in Port Townsend, Washington, which he called a "small arty town" along the ocean near Seattle. Exposed to visual arts from a young age in a town filled with ceramics artists, the boy with a fascination for dinosaurs began making detailed dioramas combining his fondness for art and nature.

His mother taught him sewing, a skill that comes in handy as he stitches together the papier mache-like cloth bodies of his whale lanterns. His father was a woodworker and commercial fisherman, further exposing Brevik to the nautical themes found in his art.

Brevik came east to study evolutionary biology, ecology and sculpture at Hampshire College in Massachusetts. He moved to Burlington in 2014 to pursue a doctorate in insect evolution at the University of Vermont. After attending the South End Art Hop, he decided to start his own studio off Pine Street in time for last year's event.

"Art Hop's one of the things that drew me to the South End," Brevik said. "The last couple of months have been all Art Hop prep."

He said he had a breakthrough in merging his artistic and scientific interests when he began creating whale sculptures with the theme of entanglement in mind. Some of his works show whales caught up in rope and fishing gear. When the lights from within reveal the whales' skeletons, they capture a ghostly sense of fragility rarely associated with the large mammal.

"I've been thinking about the human impact on other species," Brevik said. "There's a lot of rich visual connections there."

Brevik expects to have 50 or so works on display for Art Hop. The cloth skeletons that become visible when the lanterns are illuminated were cut by lasers at The Generator maker space in Burlington. He sews the whale bodies by hand. He has also made small boats shaped like whale bodies bearing sails on top of them.

He sees his whale lanterns filling several roles for anyone who decides to buy one. "They can sort of work as a light in the home," said Brevik, who has also designed whales for use in Art Hop's Strut fashion show Saturday night. "It's both art and functional, and in more contemplative moments you can think about the human impacts."

Art Hop appealed to Brevik when he first attended four years ago because of its "magical maze feeling" of wandering through ramshackle old industrial buildings and encountering an eclectic mix of artist studios. He's excited to be a part of that this weekend.

"It's creating this whole sense of community, having so many different artists bring so many things" to Art Hop, Brevik said. "I just want to contribute to that experience."

