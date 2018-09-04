Archbishop: Proposed school to be named after black nun

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's archbishop says a hoped-for Catholic school will be named after the nun who founded the first order of black nuns and started the first U.S. Catholic school for African-American youth.

Archbishop William Lori said Tuesday the proposed elementary school should be named after Mother Mary Lange, founder of the Oblate Sisters of Providence. His statement describes Lange, who died in 1882, as a "visionary woman."

The Vatican is reviewing Lange for possible canonization.

A new school was originally to have been named for the late Cardinal William H. Keeler. He's accused of failing to act in cases of priests who abused children in Pennsylvania. Keeler's name was dropped in light of scathing allegations in a recent grand jury report.

Some $2 million must be raised before construction starts.