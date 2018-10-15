Anti-hazing law named for Penn St. student heads to governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Stricter criminal penalties for hazing will soon become law under legislation that has unanimously passed both chambers of the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The Senate gave final approval on Monday to a bill that was named after a Penn State student who consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered a series of lethal falls at a fraternity party nearly two years ago.

The office of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll sign the bill.

The legislation makes the most severe forms of hazing a felony, requires schools to maintain policies to combat hazing and allows confiscation of frat houses where hazing has occurred.

It's named for Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old from Lebanon, New Jersey.

He died in February 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing at now-closed Beta Theta Pi.