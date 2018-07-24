Ann Pancake joins university as writer-in-residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An Appalachian literature expert is joining West Virginia University this fall as a writer-in-residence.

A statement from the school says award-winning West Virginia author Ann Pancake will spend much of her time writing about her native state, but also will teach courses in Appalachian literature, environmental criticism and other subjects. In addition, she will contribute to the West Virginia University Humanities Center Community Affiliates program including a public lecture on Oct. 22.

Pancake's 2007 novel, Strange as this Weather has Been, won the Weatherford Prize for Appalachian literature.