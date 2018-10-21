Anchorage school board picks ex-CFO to serve on panel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School Board has announced that it has picked a former chief finance officer for the Anchorage School District to serve on the panel.

School board President Starr Marsett says in a statement Sunday that Mark Foster has been selected from of a field of 32 candidates, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

Foster takes the spot on the seven-member school board vacated by Bettye Davis, who resigned last month.

Marsett says the board interviewed candidates for nine hours in an open meeting Saturday.

The Daily News reports that the board voted for Foster 4-2 over Margo Bellamy, a former head of the district's Equal Employment Office.

Marsett says board members chose Foster because of his knowledge of school district budgets. Foster served as the district's top finance official from 2013-2016.