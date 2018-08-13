Albert Einstein fellowships awarded to 2 Hawaii teachers

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii public school teachers have been awarded Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowships and will begin 11-month research appointments at federal agencies next month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Science teachers Bryan Silver of Kalani High School in Honolulu and Pascale Creek Pinner of Hilo Intermediate School on the Big Island were two of the 14 educators from across the country selected for the program.

Silver, who has taught for 19 years in Honolulu, will conduct his fellowship at the National Science Foundation's Directorate for Engineering, which supports engineering research and education.

Pinner, who has taught in Hilo for 31 years, will work with the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science, which supports research into energy and the physical sciences.

The two will travel to Washington, D.C., in early September.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com