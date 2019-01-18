Albany Law School gets $15M gift from anonymous donor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at Albany Law School say it has received the largest donation in its nearly 170-year history: a $15 million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

The gift was announced Thursday night by President and Dean Alicia Ouellette at an event in New York City launching a fundraising campaign for the school, founded in 1851 in the state capital.

Officials say the part of the donation will support legal programs and services provided by the Albany Law School Law Clinic and Justice Center.

The center provides free legal services to eligible clients through its clinical and pro bono programs.