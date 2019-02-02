Air Force Academy cadet convicted of sexual assault

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force Academy cadet has been convicted of sexual assault in a military trial.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Armis Sunday was convicted Friday after a four-day court-martial.

His attorneys say an appeal is planned based on evidence that the judge barred them from discussing at the trial.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing hearing began Friday.

Prosecutors say Sunday groped a female cadet while she was asleep in her dorm room. Defense attorneys say the two had consensual sexual contact.

Armis is a third-year student.

