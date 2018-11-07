After win, US Sen. Warren to speak at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has pledged to take a hard look at a presidential run, is planning to speak at Brown University the day after winning re-election to a second six-year term.

With Tuesday's win, focus on Warren's next move is intensifying with supporters and critics scouring her words and actions for hints about whether she will launch a 2020 White House bid.

Warren frequently criticizes President Donald Trump. During her victory speech Tuesday she said Trump has spent "two years building a wall of anger and division and resentment," and practices "the dark art of ruling by fear."

Warren defeated Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl and independent candidate Shiva Ayaddurai.

Brown initially restricted media access. Facing criticism from news organizations and the New England First Amendment Coalition, Brown reconsidered.