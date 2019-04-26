After son was expelled, lobbyist tries to change state law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lobbyist whose son was expelled from college under a federal sex-discrimination law successfully enlisted a Missouri state lawmaker to introduce a bill that would overhaul how such complaints are handled.

One opponent called the measure "revenge legislation."

Republican Rep. Dean Dohrman says lobbyist Richard McIntosh asked him to sponsor the proposal. It would change how Missouri colleges handle alleged violations of Title IX, the federal law that bans sex-based discrimination in education.

The bill would allow students to appeal those cases, hire attorneys and cross-examine witnesses. Cases could be appealed to a panel known as the Administrative Hearing Commission. The commission currently includes McIntosh's wife and the mother of his son.

Title IX complaints can include accusations of sexual harassment, sexual assault or other infractions.