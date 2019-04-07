After 2016 loss, Democrats know they need white male voters

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO WESSELL INSTEAD OF WESSEL - In this April 2, 2019, photo, Mike Wessell, a Republican-turned Democrat, talks with other supporters for democratic party candidate for Pennsylvania state senator Pam Lovino at her election returns party in Pittsburgh. Some Democrats thought they didn’t need white male voters in 2016. But the party knows it needs them in 2020. less CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO WESSELL INSTEAD OF WESSEL - In this April 2, 2019, photo, Mike Wessell, a Republican-turned Democrat, talks with other supporters for democratic party candidate for ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close After 2016 loss, Democrats know they need white male voters 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats thought they didn't need white male voters in 2016. But the party knows it needs them in 2020.

The wide and diverse Democratic presidential field has different approaches to winning over a group of voters that's long troubled the party.

Some Democrats suggest targeting white male college graduates, a group that's slowly been trending Democratic even as those without a college degree have become the GOP's core voters.

Democrats hoped a coalition of minority voters and suburban white women would counter that, but the combination fell short in the 2016 election that Donald Trump won.

So several of the Democratic hopefuls in 2020 want to show how they can appeal to the white men without alienating the rest of the party.