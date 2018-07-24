Advocates: Ruling holds promise for Native American students

Regis Pecos, co-director of the Leadership Institute at the Santa Fe Indian School, talks about a court ruling focused on revamping New Mexico education policies and the public school funding system during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, July 23, 2018.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It's being billed as a landmark ruling that could reshape New Mexico's education system and how it gets funded.

And some advocates say Native American students are among those who could benefit the most as the state has been tasked by a district judge to follow through with promises made years ago under New Mexico's Indian Education Act.

Adopted in 2003, the act calls for an equitable and culturally relevant learning environment in schools that serve Native American students.

Regis Pecos with the Leadership Institute at the Santa Fe Indian School says the recent court ruling provides a monumental opportunity for tribes to define their vision of education in New Mexico and elsewhere.

State officials plan to appeal, arguing that spending on education has increased. They also say Native American students are now seeing record academic gains.