APNewsBreak: Pennsylvania demands $10K from abuse accusers

Pennsylvania is forcing three former state university students who say they were sexually abused by a high-ranking administrator to pay $10,000 in court costs after a jury ruled against them in their federal lawsuit nearly four years ago.

Their lawyer is denouncing the legal maneuver as outrageous and vindictive and says he will appeal it.

The state attorney general's office, representing East Stroudsburg University, says it's "standard procedure" to seek repayment of court costs.

East Stroudsburg fired former Vice President Isaac Sanders in 2008 following an investigation by Pennsylvania's higher-education agency. But a jury ruled against the plaintiffs after a 2014 trial. This week, the court granted East Stroudsburg's request to recover its litigation costs from the former students.