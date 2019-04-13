APNewsBreak: Morehouse College to take transgender students

The country's only all-male historically black college will begin admitting transgender men next year.

The move marks a major shift for Morehouse College at a time when higher education institutions around the nation are adopting more welcoming policies toward LGBT students.

Morehouse College leaders told The Associated Press that its board of trustees approved the policy Saturday.

Transgender men will be allowed to enroll in the school for the first time in 2020. Students who identify as women but were born male cannot enroll, however. Anyone who transitions from male to female will not be automatically eligible to receive a degree from the institution.

Morehouse is an iconic college that counts the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., filmmaker Spike Lee and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson as its alumni.