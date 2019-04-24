83 percent of high school seniors graduated in 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Education says about 83 percent of high school seniors graduated last year — the highest graduation rate on record.

It's up one-half of a percentage point from 2017. Even with the record rate, education officials say major disparities remain between white students and students of color.

The graduation rate for black students is about 67 percent and 51 percent for American Indians. Female students are graduating at a rate of nearly 86 percent compared to about 81 percent for males.

Education officials say the statewide goal for 2020 is that 90 percent of students graduate within four years, with no student group below 85 percent.