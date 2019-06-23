8 UMass students awarded $5,000 scholarships

BOSTON (AP) — Eight University of Massachusetts students have received $5,000 scholarships from the James J. Karam Scholarship Fund.

The scholarships awarded this week are designed to recognize academic achievement and campus involvement.

The endowed funds provide scholarships to full-time students from southeastern Massachusetts attending or applying to any UMass campus. They're based on academic performance and financial need.

This year's winners are sisters Emanuele Abi-Younes and Samuele Abi-Younes, of New Bedford, Kyle Neves of Fall River, and Carly Sherman of Westport, who attend or will attend UMass-Amherst; Mia Arruda of Fall River, Aidan Cabral of Dartmouth, and Kaleigh Patton of Fall River, who attend UMass-Dartmouth; and Peter DaCosta of New Bedford, a UMass Medical School student.

The fund was established in 2013 by business leader James Karam and his wife, Janis Karam.