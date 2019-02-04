5 things to watch for in Pennsylvania governor's budget plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will pitch the first budget proposal of his second term to lawmakers, and the Democrat can be expected to seek another big, new chunk of money for education.

Wolf's budget address to a joint legislative session is scheduled for Tuesday morning. His plan remains under wraps, but is expected to exceed $33 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1.

He secured $1 billion in new education funding in his first term, about half of his goal, and he's hinted that he'll continue to seek more from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The state is ahead of its expectations for tax collections in the fiscal year. However, it has fiscal headwinds to contend with, including a historically slow-growing economy and rising pension and health care costs.