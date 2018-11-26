4 administrators moved from school where shooting occurred

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four administrators at a Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot are being reassigned following a report from the state commission investigating the shooting.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement Monday that three assistant principals and a security specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff members were being reassigned to other administrative locations. It didn't say why they were being reassigned.

The decision was made after the latest meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

The school system says it's using material from the commission to improve school safety and student services.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz has pleaded not guilty in the Feb. 14 shooting rampage. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.