3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside

In this image taken from video rescue workers and emergency teams work at the scene of a building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday March 13, 2019. There was no immediate official word on numbers of casualties.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Rescue efforts are underway in Nigeria after a three-story building school building collapsed while classes were in session. Scores of children are thought to be inside.

Associated Press video from the scene on Wednesday shows at least one dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble. Onlookers crowd around in the densely populated neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

They cheered as the child was lifted out.

Building collapses are all too common in Nigeria, where new construction often goes up without regulatory oversight.