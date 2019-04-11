3 elected to North Carolina community college board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The current head of the North Carolina community college system's governing board is among three people just elected by state legislators to serve.

The Senate and House held separate elections on Thursday to fill three of eight positions they choose for the 21-member State Board of Community Colleges.

Senators elected board Chairman Scott Shook to remain on the board for another six years. He was the only candidate on the Senate ballot.

House members elected Hari Nath to a new six-year term and David Willis to fill a vacant seat through June 2021. Four people ran for the full term. Three ran for the unexpired term.

The governor gets to appoint 10 of the board's members. The lieutenant governor, state treasurer and system-wide student government association president also are members.