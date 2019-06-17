3 Nebraska Medicaid providers honored for serving patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is honoring three Nebraska health care providers for outstanding service to patients within the state's Medicaid program.

Ricketts announced the winners Monday of the inaugural Nebraska Medicaid Provider Awards.

The doctors recognized were Dr. Henry Sakowski, an internal medicine specialist at CHI Health Clinic; Dr. Sharon Hammer, a psychiatrist and assistant psychiatry professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and Dr. Rebecca Lancaster, a family physician with Methodist Physicians Clinic.

Nebraska Medicaid and Long-Term Care Director Matthew Van Patton says each provider has helped the program's goal of improving health care, improving patient experiences, improving the cost effectiveness of care and improving the provider and staff experience.