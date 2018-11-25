2nd search fails to find health science dean for university

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A second search by the University of Wyoming for a new dean of the College of Health Sciences has failed.

The Laramie Boomerang reported Friday that the most recent candidates under consideration withdrew.

Board of Trustees member Michelle Sullivan has said that the first search committee had chosen a finalist but then decided that candidate wasn't a good fit.

At Wyoming, the dean of health sciences oversees two other deans, one for pharmacy and one for nursing. Sullivan says that has made it difficult to find interested candidates.

She said she would propose a potential solution to the board, but she didn't offer specifics and said it would be discussed in a closed session.

Professor David Jones has been overseeing the college on an interim basis since former Dean Joe Steiner retired more than a year ago.

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com