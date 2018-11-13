2 students accused of bring guns, ammunition to school

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — Police say two students brought guns and ammunition inside a Georgia school but officials say the students did not have an apparent or stated intent to do any harm to anyone at school.

Cherokee County schools sent out a message Monday saying that two River Ridge High School students had been arrested due to the Friday incident. School police charged them with possessing a weapon on a school campus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports they allegedly brought two unloaded guns and ammunition inside the school Friday for off-campus use. The school system got a report of the incident from an unnamed individual Monday, and an investigation led to the arrests.

The email says the students will face severe administrative discipline and possible additional criminal charges. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

___

