2 schools in district dismissed, threatening note received

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school district says it's dismissed all students at a high school and middle school because of a threatening note.

WMUR-TV reports Superintendent Mike Fournier told parents that school officials received a note about 10 a.m. Monday that threatened harm at a specific time. Fournier said after reviewing the information with police, the decision was made to dismiss both schools.

The dismissal did not affect four other schools in the district.

School is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

