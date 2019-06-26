2 more deputies fired after shooting at Florida high school

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency's response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

Tony said during a news conference Wednesday morning that deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were fired Tuesday for their inaction following the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

Two other deputies were fired earlier this month for neglect of duty. One of those was school resource officer Scot Peterson, who was also arrested for child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.

The sheriff said no action was taken on three other deputies.