13-year-old arrested for threats against Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats against a school.

Pinal County sheriff's spokesman Navideh Forghani says the teen remained in juvenile detention Friday on a charge of interfering with an educational institution.

More charges could be coming.

Forghani says the arrest stems from a Dec. 7 incident in which the sheriff's office was alerted to several YouTube videos involving the boy.

Deputies say there was concern about the nature of the videos but they found no overt verbal threats against Eduprize School in Queen Creek.

But Forghani says investigators have received more information since then and took him into custody Thursday.

No additional details were released.