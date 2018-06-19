Police officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at a Walmart store in Tumwater, Wash., Sunday, June 17, 2018. A gunman wounded a few people before being fatally shot by a bystander at the store in Washington state's city Sunday evening. less
Photo: AP
Police investigate shooting at Tumwater Walmart.
Photo: KOMO Photo
Photo: KOMO Photo
Police tape surrounds the Tumwater Walmart where police say two people were wounded by a man with a gun.
Photo: KOMO Photo
