Correction: Shootings-Newspaper story













































































































Photo: AP Image 1 of / 28 Caption Close Image 1 of 28 This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith. (The Baltimore Sun via AP) less This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 28 This undated photo shows Gerald Fischman, Opinion Page Editor, member of Capital Gazette Editorial Board. Fischman was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun via AP) less This undated photo shows Gerald Fischman, Opinion Page Editor, member of Capital Gazette Editorial Board. Fischman was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 28 This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun via AP) less This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun ... more Photo: AP Image 4 of 28 This undated photo shows reporter John McNamara of the Capital Gazette. McNamara was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun via AP) less This undated photo shows reporter John McNamara of the Capital Gazette. McNamara was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore ... more Photo: Capital Photo, AP Image 5 of 28 This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun shows Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at The Capital Gazette. Smith was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun via AP) less This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun shows Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at The Capital Gazette. Smith was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in ... more Photo: Handout/Facebook, AP Image 6 of 28 This undated photo shows Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette. Winters was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun via AP) less This undated photo shows Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette. Winters was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore ... more Photo: AP Image 7 of 28 A Capital Gazette newspaper rack displays the day's front page, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the newspaper's building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less A Capital Gazette newspaper rack displays the day's front page, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the newspaper's building Thursday, ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 8 of 28 Police respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said several people were killed."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. less Police respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a ... more Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images Image 9 of 28 Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said several people were killed."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images less Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses ... more Photo: SAUL LOEB;Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images Image 10 of 28 Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS) Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS) Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS Image 11 of 28 Maryland police officers block the intersection at the building entrance, after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Maryland police officers block the intersection at the building entrance, after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Photo: Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press Image 12 of 28 Police secure the scene of a shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Police secure the scene of a shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press Image 13 of 28 Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS) Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS) Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS Image 14 of 28 Police secure the scene of a shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Police secure the scene of a shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press Image 15 of 28 Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS) Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS) Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS Image 16 of 28 Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 17 of 28 Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 18 of 28 Police provide an update at a media staging area near Bestgate and Commerce Park. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS) Police provide an update at a media staging area near Bestgate and Commerce Park. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS) Photo: Jerry Jackson, TNS Image 19 of 28 Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Photo: Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press Image 20 of 28 Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS Image 21 of 28 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) Photo: Associated Press Image 22 of 28 Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS Image 23 of 28 Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS Image 24 of 28 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) Photo: AP Image 25 of 28 Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Photo: Google Street View Image 26 of 28 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) Photo: Associated Press Image 27 of 28 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) Photo: Associated Press Image 28 of 28 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP) Photo: Associated Press Correction: Shootings-Newspaper story 1 / 28 Back to Gallery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — In a June 28 story about an attack at a newspaper in Annapolis, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the suspect arrested in the shooting had mutilated his fingers in an apparent attempt to make it harder for police to identify him. That report was based on initial information given to law enforcement authorities, which has since been corrected. While the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology, his fingers were not mutilated.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman with smoke grenades opens fire on newspaper office in Maryland's capital, killing journalists in what police called a 'targeted attack'; five dead

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked a newspaper in Maryland's capital Thursday, killing four journalists and a staffer before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said.

The shooting came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down. It prompted New York City police to immediately tighten security at news organizations in the nation's media capital.

Police in Annapolis said a white man in his late 30s was in custody after the rampage at The Capital Gazette. A law enforcement official said the suspect was identified as Jarrod W. Ramos. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County called it a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."

"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.

The dead included Rob Hiaasen, 59, assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen. Carl Hiaasen said he was "devastated and heartsick" at losing his brother, "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known." Also slain were Gerald Fischman, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith. Police said two others had minor injuries, and the newspaper later reported both were employees later released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Krampf said the gunman was a Maryland resident, but didn't name him.

Phil Davis, a reporter who covers courts and crime for the paper, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling under desks.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

At the White House, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: "There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against."

Meanwhile, investigators said they would seek to learn more of the gunman's motives.

"The shooter has not been very forthcoming, so we don't have any information yet on motive," Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said.

In 2012, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, alleging he was harmed by an article about his conviction in a criminal harassment case a year earlier. The suit was dismissed by a judge who wrote Ramos hadn't shown "anything that was published about you is, in fact, false." An appeals court later upheld the dismissal.

In an interview appearing on The Capital Gazette's online site, Davis said it "was like a war zone" inside the newspaper's offices.

"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time," he said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Reporter Selene San Felice told CNN she ran after hearing shots but found a back door locked, then watched as a colleague was shot.

"I heard footsteps a couple of times ... I was breathing really loud and was trying not to, but I couldn't be quiet," she added.

The reporter recalled a June 2016 mass shooting attack on Orlando's gay nightclub Pulse and how terrified people crouching inside had texted loved ones as dozens were killed. She added: "And there I was sitting under a desk, texting my parents and telling them I loved them."

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers arrived within about 60 seconds and took the gunman into custody without an exchange of gunfire. About 170 people were evacuated, many leaving with their hands up as police and other emergency vehicles arrived.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the community was grieving the attack on its paper.

"These are the guys that come to city council meetings, have to listen to boring politicians and sit there," Buckley said. "They don't make a lot of money. It's just immoral that their lives should be in danger."

The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

The Associated Press Media Editors have promised to help Capital Gazette journalists as they recover. An APME statement called on newspapers nationwide to help the paper and its journalists so they can continue to cover their community and fight for freedom of the press.

Ramos was identified with the help of facial recognition technology because of what Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said was a "lag" in getting results from the computer system used to analyze fingerprints. Police denied news reports that Ramos had mutilated his fingertips to thwart his identification.

Two officials told The Associated Press on Thursday night, based on preliminary information, that the gunman may have deliberately damaged his fingers. One of those officials later said that initial information had proven to be erroneous.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the White House spokeswoman's last name is Walters, not Walter.