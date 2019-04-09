Zoo birth boosts number for endangered rhino species

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A zoo in Des Moines has announced another birth for a pair of endangered rhinos.

Blank Park Zoo says its 9-year-old female eastern black rhino, Ayana, gave birth Friday to a 112-pound (50.8-kilogram) female calf. Ayana and her mate, Kiano, produced their first calf in 2016, Tumani.

The African species is considered critically endangered, primarily because of poaching.

The newborn isn't on display while still bonding with her mother. Zoo spokesman Ryan Bickel says people can check on her through the zoo's social media and live webcams.

The zoo will name her through a fundraising contest: $50 per name or three suggestions for $100. The zoo says the names should be in an African language. A public vote will be held on the finalists.