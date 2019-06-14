Wyoming man fined $500 for fatal accident in Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man has been fined $500 for fatally injuring a pedestrian in western Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff County Court records say 32-year-old Tyson Rein was sentenced Thursday. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped a second charge in return for Rein's plea.

Prosecutors say Rein's vehicle struck a man crossing eastbound on a downtown Scottsbluff street on Dec. 18 as the westbound Rein turned south. Prosecutors say the pedestrian, 63-year-old Kurt Blazek, died in a hospital two days later.

Blazek was a Scottsbluff resident. Rein lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming.