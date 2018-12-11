Wyoming man fined $25k for shooting grizzly

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A 38-year-old Wyoming man has been fined $25,500 for killing a sow grizzly bear last year.

The Cody Enterprise reports that Brent Stalkup, of Casper, was ordered to pay the fine during a recent court appearance in Park County Circuit Court in Cody after he pleaded guilty.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials say the incident occurred in October 2017 while Stalkup was elk hunting.

The agency says Stalkup told authorities he shot the bear after it approached his hunting camp three different times.

However, investigators found only one set of bear tracks outside the camp and determined that it wasn't a case of self-defense.

In the sentence handed out by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters, Stalkup is prohibited from hunting, fishing or trapping for one year starting Jan. 1.

