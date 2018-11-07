Worku scores 18 to help UC Irvine beat Idaho 86-68 in opener

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Eyassu Worku had 18 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, and six assists to help UC Irvine beat Idaho 86-68 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

John Edgar Jr. added 14 points and Max Hazzard scored 11 for UCI.

A 3-pointer by Jared Rodriguez gave Idaho a 37-32 lead early in the second half before Worku hit a 3 and then assisted on another by Hazzard to cap a 10-4 run that gave the Anteaters a 42-41 lead with 16 minutes to play. Robert Cartwright made a jumper and then hit two free throws to spark an 8-0 spurt that made it a seven-point advantage about five minutes later and the Vandals trailed the rest of the way.

Rodriguez led Idaho with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Cameron Tyson added 17 points.

UCI, which hit just 1 of 11 from behind the arc in the first half, hit 7-of-9 3s while shooting 67.7 percent from the field after the break.