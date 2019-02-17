Woman, young boy shot, critically injured in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police say a woman and a 5-year-old boy were shot and critically injured inside a home in the northeastern Indiana city.

Police said that officers who were called to the home about 11:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting found the woman and the boy inside with single gunshot wounds.

The Journal Gazette reports that police said paramedics took the victims to a local hospital in serious condition, but both were downgraded to critical condition there by a doctor.

A statement from police said the shootings may have been accidental, and that detectives are interviewing witnesses who were inside the home at the time.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and Allen County prosecutors.

