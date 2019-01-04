Woman who vanished in Miami suburb feared dead

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a woman who vanished months ago in a Miami suburb is now feared dead.

Stephanie Ray Clemons was last seen in May outside her home but authorities now say the missing-person case has become a murder investigation. They said her husband a person of interest.

Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti told media Thursday that husband Jack Freeman Jr. is not a suspect. Court documents show Freeman told police he hadn't seen Clemons in the month before she disappeared, but a text message from the woman suggests otherwise. Records show both of their phones were at the same approximate location days after she went missing.

Police found the 55-year-old woman's wallet, driver's license and credit cards in her car. Her bank account hasn't been used.