Woman arrested after gunshots at California senior complex

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say a woman accused of firing shots through her door at a senior apartment complex surrendered peacefully after several hours.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday the suspect was arrested and booked hours after the complex was evacuated Friday afternoon.

The events unfolded at the Castaic Lake Senior Village in Castaic, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Sheriff's Lt. Leo Bauer says deputies went to the complex to check on the welfare of a woman reported as being "highly disturbed."

The suspect barricaded herself inside the location.

Crisis negotiations team members persuaded her to come out after several hours.

The department did not release her identity.

There were no reported injuries and evacuees were allowed back into their rooms.