Woman who fatally shot friend sentenced to 100 days in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fatally shot her friend in downtown Portland has been sentenced to 100 days in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

A grand jury declined to indict Sophia Adler on a murder charge in connection with the May 21 shooting. Adler told police she acted in self-defense after Gigi Pierce threatened her with a knife.

Pierce was a transgender woman who grew up in Boise, Idaho. Prosecutor J.R. Ujifusa said the women had known each other for years, and investigators knew early on it wasn't a hate crime.

At Thursday's hearing, Adler was told by a relative of Pierce to get treatment for mental health and drug addiction.