https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-takes-plea-deal-in-threat-against-judge-13043592.php
Woman takes plea deal in threat against judge
Updated 11:17 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman accused of threatening to kill a judge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a deal with prosecutors.
Ida Mae Wilson appeared in a Delaware County court on Monday. She apologized for saying she would shoot Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. in a phone call to her son who was in jail. The call earlier this year was recorded.
The 59-year-old Wilson made the threat after being ejected from Cannon's courtroom last January. The judge is overseeing a drug case against Wilson's son.
The Star Press says Judge Mark Spitzer of Grant County accepted the guilty plea. The deal calls for a suspended jail sentence.
___
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com
View Comments