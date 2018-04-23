https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-struck-killed-while-crossing-Wichita-street-12857276.php
Woman struck, killed while crossing Wichita street
Published 1:00 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old driver has struck and killed a woman as she crossed a Wichita street.
KSNW -TV reports that the crash happened Monday morning in the southeast part of the city. Officer Charley Davidson says the 35-year-old woman was hit when she stepped out into a crosswalk. The woman's name wasn't immediately released.
Authorities are trying to determine whether the driver had a medical issue.
___
Information from: KSNW-TV.
View Comments