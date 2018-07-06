Woman stabbed multiple times in Portland; suspect also hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in outer southeast Portland, and the suspect was also hurt.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says the woman was stabbed multiple times Friday morning. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers searching the area found a knife, and learned a male suspect was at a nearby tent. Burley says the man had injuries that required a trip to the hospital.

The investigation remains active.