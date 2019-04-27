Woman stabbed, critically hurt when she answers door at home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man stabbed and critically injured a woman when she answered the door of her Philadelphia home.

But it's not clear what sparked the attack, which occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The 25-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times by the man, who fled the scene and remains at large. The victim was taken to a hospital, but her name and further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the attack. It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the home at the time.