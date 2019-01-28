Woman, son sent to prison in Arizona prescription drug ring

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona prosecutors say a woman and her son have each been sentenced to prison for operating a fraudulent prescription drug ring over a three-year period.

The state Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Frences Pope Adrian was sentenced to five years in prison while Steven Hernandez Jr. got a four-year prison term.

Prosecutors say Adrian and Hernandez created thousands of fraudulent prescriptions for opioids and other narcotic drugs between 2015 and 2018.

The two also were accused of stealing the identities of doctors and other medical professionals so they could use doctors' names and other identifying information to make the prescriptions appear legitimate.

Authorities say Adrian and Hernandez would either fill the fraudulent prescriptions or recruit others to do so at various pharmacies in the Phoenix metro area.