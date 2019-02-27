https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-shot-to-death-in-mall-parking-lot-in-South-13649249.php
Woman shot to death in mall parking lot in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot a woman to death in the parking lot of a shopping mall in South Carolina.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the man and woman argued just before the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Citadel Mall.
Francis said in a statement the man drove away and it appears he knew the woman.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not released the woman's name.
Police have not named a suspect.
