Woman shot through front door of own home

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island woman has been shot through the front door of her own home and a suspect is in custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital with arm injuries not considered life threatening after she was shot through the glass front door of her Warwick home at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police told WJAR-TV the gunfire appears to have come from inside a vacant home across the street. The bullet apparently went through a wall in the house, across the street, and into the unsuspecting woman's home.

The suspect was captured near the scene. Neighbors say he lives in the area.

No names were released.

Police did not disclose a motive or any relationship between the suspect and the victim.