Woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Topeka driver who hit a pedestrian and dragged her under an SUV, was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for a hit-and-run that killed another woman.

Alexia Nolte was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder, aggravated assault and failure to stop at an accident.

Nolte struck 25-year-old Robin Kuebler on April 3 in Topeka. Kuebler died at the scene.

WIBW reported that Nolte received the highest sentences possible for each conviction. Before the convictions, Nolte didn't have a criminal history.

A witness at a preliminary hearing in May said Nolte struck Kuebler, took aim and drove over her. The witness said Nolte's vehicle had ample room to go around Kuebler.

Jordan Green, Kuebler's fiancee, said he and Nolte exchanged words before Kuebler was struck.