Woman sentenced for husband's murder in LA's Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 28-year-old Korean national has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for stabbing her husband to death during an alcohol-fueled fight in their Los Angeles home.

A jury found Misun Yoo guilty of second-degree murder in October. Jurors also found true a special allegation that she used a knife in the commission of the murder.

The district attorney's office says Yoo was sentenced on Monday.

Prosecutors said during trial that the defendant stabbed her husband as they argued in their Koreatown apartment last summer.