Woman says she was held captive for months in North Carolina

ST. PAULS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after a woman says he held her captive for three months and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Earl Sinclair Jr. of St. Pauls, also known as Romulus Arkbar Sinclair, is being held without bond at the Durham County Detention Center.

Authorities say the U.S. Marshals arrested Sinclair Wednesday in Person County.

Police began their investigation March 20 after the victim was found in the roadway in the St. Pauls area. She told police she had jumped out of a vehicle driven by Sinclair after she had been held captive in her bedroom for three months.

She said Sinclair sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions during those three months dating back to late December.