Woman's truck used by Montana fugitive seen in New Mexico

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a truck used by a Montana fugitive was seen Monday in the Silver City area of southwestern New Mexico.

A judge in Missoula on July 18 issued an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Marco Antonio Guzman after he failed to appear for hearings in felony cases, including one charging him with assaulting a woman,

The Marshals Service says Guzman left the Libby area on July 9 with Sandra Carris, a Mimbres, New Mexico, woman who "was not a willing participant" in the travel.

The agency says they were traveling in Carris' 2003 white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with a black grill brush guard and oversized tires.

Guzman is described as Caucasian, 6-foot-1 (186 centimeters), about 300 pounds (136 kilograms) and bald with brown eyes.