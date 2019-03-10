Woman pulls up to hospital valet with dead passenger

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Detectives in Florida have launched a suspicious death investigation after a woman drove up to a hospital's valet area asking for medical help for her female passenger who was dead.

Orlando Police detectives say the driver pulled up to the valet area of the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on Sunday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that medical staff checked on the passenger and determined she was dead.

The hospital was briefly locked down.

Investigators were working to determine how the woman died and where her death took place.

